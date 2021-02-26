Some Pender County roads still flooded

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management officials remind motorists to stay alert to flooded roads even though river levels are continuing to drop.
The Black River has dropped just under a foot to 9.21 feet since Monday. The Northeast Cape Fear River has dropped a little more than 2.5 feet since then; however, it remains in a “moderate flood state” until late tomorrow evening.
According to the National Weather Service, more rain is forecast for Friday and into next week which may slow the rate at which the river levels drop.
Currently the following roads remain impacted as of 3 p.m., Feb. 25:
• 2356-3276 block of the Old Maple Hill Rd
• 1600-3700 block Croomsbridge Rd
• 0-735 River Bend Drive
• All of River Birch Rd
• All of Bear Run Rd
• Riverview Drive along the river
• 485-510 block River Trail
• 500-5100 block Heading Bluff Road
• Patriots Hall Drive past the Ranger Station
• All of Caldonia Creek Rd
• 100-849 block Old Blake House Road
• Old Savanah Road 100 Yards west of Van Eden Rd (Wash Out)
• Juniper Lane at the turn
• Whitestocking Rd near Chorley Drive
• Whitestocking Rd at Mack Williams
• Lower end of Sandy Bend Rd
• 800 block to the end on Carl Meeks Rd
• 100 block to the end on Patriots Watch
• Lower end of White Tail Lane
• 300 block of Battleground Rd
• Morgan Road 200 yards north of the bridge
• 700 block to the end of Pinkney Rd
• All of Cape Fear Drive
• All of Thoroughfare Rd
• Bethel Church Rd
“Flooded roadways can make a road surface unstable and drivers may not be aware of dangers beneath the water,” said Interim Emergency Manager Carson Smith. “It’s safer to find an alternative route.”
Motorists can find travel alerts and road closures on the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s website.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.