Replacement of railroad crossings to require road closures in Brunswick Co.

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A section of two Brunswick County roads will be closed while MOTSU railroad crossings are replaced, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The section of Buckeye Road at the railroad crossings near Rachel Wynd is scheduled to be closed from March 1 to April 2. During this closure, a signed detour will be in place following Old Lanvale and Lanvale roads, U.S. 17, Carol Lynn Drive and Rachel Wynd to access points on either side of the railroad tracks.
Between March 24 and April 21, a section of East Boiling Springs Road at the railroad crossing near Fifty Lakes Drive is scheduled to be closed. A signed detour will follow Funston Road and N.C. 87 to access points on either side of the railroad tracks.
“Drivers should plan ahead as their commute may take longer and use caution when traveling near the work zones,” NCDOT said in a news release.
