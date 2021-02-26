PPD illuminates HQ to raise awareness about rare diseases

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - PPD will light up its worldwide headquarters Friday February 26 shortly after dusk, to raise awareness about rare diseases and how they impact people’s lives.
The illumination of PPD’s HQ at 929 N. Front Street in downtown Wilmington will include Rare Disease Day colors: green, pink, blue, and purple and will end at 11:30 p.m.
Rare Disease Day is officially observed on February 28. It is a day that is recognized annually by health care providers, organizations, and industry leaders globally with awareness-raising activities.
Rare diseases form an integral part of PPD’s drug research work and educating the general public increases understanding worldwide.
The pandemic forced PPD to adapt its research strategy to make it easier for people with rare and non-rare diseases to participate in clinical trials.
“In the pandemic, Rare Disease Day looks different this year, but PPD is committed to raising awareness in this complex space, and our hope is that the building illumination at our worldwide headquarters will reflect our dedication to helping deliver life-changing therapies for patients around the globe,” said vice president of PPD’s neuroscience global therapeutic unit Wendy Buckland.
