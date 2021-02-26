Permanent installation honoring US Colored Troops coming to the Cameron Art Museum this fall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A project that aims to celebrate the contribution of hundreds of black soldiers that fought for their own freedom during the Civil War is gaining steam in Wilmington.
The plan is to unveil a bronze status installation this November, celebrating the US Colored Troops at the site where dozens of those soldiers died in the Battle of Forks Road.
The final installation will include life-sized figures of 11 African American soldiers.
The bronze men have a special backstory, too. Artist Stephen Hayes rounded up descendants of the troops, re-enactors and local veterans and covered their faces in plaster. He then used those casts to fashion the bronze sculptures.
People involved in making the installation a reality say this permanent monument will allow the story of the troops to be passed down for generations.
“Normally you hear about it in February which is black history month so this piece will give people an opportunity to see the statue visually and learn about African-American history in their contributions to American history,” said Carol Miller.
The installation was pushed a year because of COVID-19 but they’ve got big plans to introduce it this winter with a four day unveiling.
