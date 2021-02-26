North Carolina leads the nation in vaccinating the older population

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina has vaccinated the largest share of the over-65 population in the country and leads the way with 49% of people over 65 receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to data released by the Kaiser foundation.
North Carolina began vaccinating adults 65 and older in mid-January. Older adults comprise 83% of deaths from COVID-19 in the state.
“Our goal is to administer vaccine quickly and equitably and I’m proud of the work our providers are doing to protect North Carolina’s most vulnerable population,” said Governor Roy Cooper.
As of Friday, February 26, North Carolina has administered more than 1.4 million first doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and over 2 million total doses.
“Getting as many people as possible vaccinated quickly and equitably will also help stop the spread of COVID-19 variants — and get us back to the people and places we love,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.
The state has distributed increased amounts of vaccine to counties with higher numbers of historically marginalized populations that are age 65 and older to support underserved communities.
Click here for accurate vaccine information and to find vaccination sites in your area.
