NHCSO mourns passing of retired K-9 Ross

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced that retired K-9 Ross passed away earlier this week.
The 12-year-old German shepherd began his career with the sheriff’s office and his handler, Lt. Croom, in 2010, working patrol for seven years.
“K-9 Ross is credited with tracking and locating numerous suspects involved in criminal activity and sniffing out many narcotics finds that resulted in taking illegal drugs off the street,” a Facebook post stated.
K-9 Ross retired in 2017.
