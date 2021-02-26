NHCSO mourns passing of retired K-9 Ross

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that retired K-9 Ross passed away earlier this week. (Source: NHCSO/Facebook)
By WECT Staff | February 26, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 11:08 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced that retired K-9 Ross passed away earlier this week.

The 12-year-old German shepherd began his career with the sheriff’s office and his handler, Lt. Croom, in 2010, working patrol for seven years.

“K-9 Ross is credited with tracking and locating numerous suspects involved in criminal activity and sniffing out many narcotics finds that resulted in taking illegal drugs off the street,” a Facebook post stated.

K-9 Ross retired in 2017.

