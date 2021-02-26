New details on pending release of 3,500 people from NC prison system

“There are a couple main methods,” he said. “The first one is called Extended Limits of Confinement. It basically means that people would still be serving their prison sentence, but they will be serving it at home. Other states call it home confinement. it is meant for people who are on a minimum custody status already and have been deemed to be safe to then serve their sentence in the community. The other group of people that this will really target are what are called MAPP (Mutual Agreement Parole Program) contracts, which is a probation and parole sort of contract. That would likely serve people who have been in prison for much longer times and are likely to be elderly. At that point, these groups will have low criminogenic factors. Given the arguments the Department of Public Safety has made throughout the lawsuit and throughout the year, it would really surprise me if they agreed to any settlement of which they release anybody who is at high risk for re-offense.”