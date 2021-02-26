Leland man dies in motorcycle crash on U.S. 74

By WECT Staff | February 26, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 12:19 PM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Leland man died after crashing his motorcycle on U.S. 74/76 Wednesday night.

According to Sgt. Long with the N.C. Highway Patrol, Hunter Preset, 26, was traveling west on U.S. 74 near N.C. 133 around 7:40 p.m. when his motorcycle ran off the roadway to the right, struck a bridge barrier, and overturned down an embankment.

Preset died at the scene.

Long said Highway Patrol investigators determined speed was a factor in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

