First Alert Forecast: a mild weekend to wrap up February

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast accounts for a dreary cold front this Friday. As this front slinks into the Cape Fear Region, you may expect an uptick in shower chances as the day progresses. Not all spots are guaranteed rain and, where it does fall, its amounts ought to be manageable: a few hundredths or tenths of an inch, heaviest inland. Under the thick clouds, northeasterly breezes will keep temperatures cooler than recent days: mainly middle 50s to lower 60s for the afternoon and evening.
Your First Alert Forecast for the longer range opens with a weekend warming trend as the Friday front lifts back to the north. Beach communities will make a run through the 60s Saturday and Sunday and, for some inland communities, temperatures could even briefly crack 80! Unsettled weather will be the story as March begins along with some roller coaster temperatures. Catch some of these items and a peek into next week with your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook even deeper into March for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And have a happy and safe weekend!
