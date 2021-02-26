First Alert Forecast: a mild weekend to wrap up February

Your First Alert Forecast for the longer range opens with a weekend warming trend as the Friday front lifts back to the north. Beach communities will make a run through the 60s Saturday and Sunday and, for some inland communities, temperatures could even briefly crack 80! Unsettled weather will be the story as March begins along with some roller coaster temperatures. Catch some of these items and a peek into next week with your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook even deeper into March for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And have a happy and safe weekend!