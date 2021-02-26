First Alert Forecast: cool showers, then warm sun to close February

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast accounts for a dreary cold front this Friday. As this front slinks into the Cape Fear Region, you may expect an uptick in shower chances as the day progresses. Not all spots are guaranteed rain and, where it does fall, its amounts ought to be manageable: a few hundredths or tenths of an inch, heaviest inland. Under the thick clouds, northeasterly breezes will keep temperatures cooler than recent days: mainly middle 50s to lower 60s for the afternoon and evening.