Chef Bud Taylor returns to food scene after hiatus following Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chef Bud Taylor, who closed his restaurant in Surf City after it was badly damaged in Hurricane Florence and at the same time, suffered a health setback, returns to the kitchen with a new food truck.
He hit the road with CBT Burger in January.
“I definitely didn’t want to get into a brick and mortar especially the way things are with Covid now and it just seemed like the perfect thing to do,” he said.
It comes following a complete hiatus from food following his diagnosis with congestive heart failure.
“I took a couple years and got healthy and spent time with family, completely removed myself from food,” he explained. “I didn’t cook at all. I didn’t open a cookbook. I didn’t do anything and then late last year, the bud started coming back and I was like, oh, maybe I should give it a try and really we are cooking for fun now.”
Taylor said with his food truck he wanted to serve up a modern interpretation of burgers from his youth that the mom & pop service stations and general stores sold across the Carolinas.
The small menu boasts three burgers, including his James Beard Award Winning “Goomba” burger. He also serves a greens bowl, which can be a vegan dish but can also come topped with tuna.
Taylor said there is also a hot dog on the menu that is in honor of his late dog.
“We have a Chevy dog,” he said. “It’s a quarter pound hot dog on really big, fresh baked rolls and we name that after our boxer we lost a few months ago in September and so for every one of those we sell we give a dollar to a local animal rescue,” he said.
Taylor’s truck can be found at breweries and tap rooms on a varying schedule. To find out where his burgers will be served up next, click here.
