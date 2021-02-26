Carolina Beach was first stop in brother and sister’s multi-state bank robbery spree, federal prosecutors say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WECT) - Federal prosecutors say that a man who allegedly robbed a Carolina Beach bank last year had help from his sister, and that Pleasure Island was just the first stop on the pair’s multi-state bank robbery spree.
Charles Pingley, 52, of Dunn, N.C., and Loretta Johnson, 50, of Maryville, Tenn., were both indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 17 on one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery and two counts of bank robbery.
According to the indictment, Pingley and Johnson robbed banks in North Carolina and Tennessee between Oct. and Dec. 2020.
On Oct. 6, Pingley entered the First Citizens Bank, located at 612 North Lake Park Boulevard, around 11:30 a.m. wearing a baseball cap with the “CAT” logo, a long-sleeve t-shirt and faded blue jeans, the Carolina Beach Police Department said in a news release at the time.
He demanded money, and made off with over $15,000, before getting in a dark-colored SUV with an accomplice who police said was “the getaway driver.”
Nearly a month later, on Nov. 5, Pingley entered the Foothills Federal Credit Union in Lenior City, Tenn. and made off with over $9,000, prosecutors said. The pair then robbed the Simmons Bank in Vonore, Tenn. of over $22,000 in cash on Nov. 27.
Media outlets report that the suspect, Pingley, wore a bluetooth headset during both Tennessee bank robberies, which led to the FBI dubbing him “the Bluetooth Bandit.”
