Callihan Jr. named district court judge for Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus counties

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Will M. Callihan Jr. will serve as the new district court judge for Judicial District 13, which covers Bladen, Brunswick, and Columbus counties, according to a news release from Governor Roy Cooper.
Callihan will fill the seat vacated by Judge Fred Gore who was elected to the N.C. Court of Appeals in November.
Callihan is an attorney at McGougan Law Firm and represents the Town of Sandy Creek, the Town of Sandyfield and the Whiteville City School Board of Education.
He earned his Bachelor of Arts from North Carolina State University and his Juris Doctor from Appalachian School of Law.
