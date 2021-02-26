Boil water advisory issued for some in Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - A boil water advisory is in effect Friday morning for some Lake Waccamaw residents.
According to officials, a broke water line led to the boil water advisory which was issued for those living on Cameron Street, Lake View Avenue, Central Avenue, Ash Street, and Church Street.
Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the system.
Affected residents should boil all water used for human consumption (drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, food prep) for one minute prior to use, or use bottled water until the advisory is lifted.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.