WPD: Man armed with knife robs hotel clerk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man armed with a knife allegedly robbed a hotel clerk early Thursday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
“Around 3:45 a.m. last night, officers responded to the Main Stay Suites on Market Street after the clerk called in that she was robbed,” the WPD said in a Facebook post. “She said a slender male in a hoodie and mask came in wielding a knife. He had her dump money in a trash bag before fleeing on foot. There were no injuries.”
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Wilmington police at 910-343-3609.
