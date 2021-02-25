WPD: Man armed with knife robs hotel clerk

WPD: Man armed with knife robs hotel clerk
A man armed with a knife allegedly robbed a hotel clerk early Thursday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department. (Source: WPD)
By WECT Staff | February 25, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 2:19 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man armed with a knife allegedly robbed a hotel clerk early Thursday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

“Around 3:45 a.m. last night, officers responded to the Main Stay Suites on Market Street after the clerk called in that she was robbed,” the WPD said in a Facebook post. “She said a slender male in a hoodie and mask came in wielding a knife. He had her dump money in a trash bag before fleeing on foot. There were no injuries.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Wilmington police at 910-343-3609.

WANTED Around 3:45 a.m. last night, officers responded to the Main Stay Suites on Market Street after the clerk called...

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Thursday, February 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.