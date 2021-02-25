WPD introduces new crisis negotiation trailer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has introduced a new operations trailer for its crisis negotiation team.
The trailer will help the six-officer team handle both short and long-term disputes and serve as an on-site command center. The trailer is equipped with monitors, rescue phones, and headsets that will allow officers to monitor body camera and drone footage in real time while communicating with suspects and hostages.
“Whether it was somebody that we had to talk to face-to-face or we’re able to talk to them on a cell phone or a regular phone, we have everything we need right in one spot to conduct those negotiations,” says Sgt. Kevin Smith, a member of WPD’s crisis negotiation team.
The department says the trailer will be useful in situations like the 10-hour standoff that happened in Creekwood last September.
The trailer was funded using money from the North Carolina Drug Tax Fund.
