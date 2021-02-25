UNCW unveils new seating policy after governor’s order allows more fans at NC sporting events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW Athletics has released its updated seating guidelines after Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order Wednesday that will allow more fans at North Carolina sporting events. The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.
“Fans will still be required to wear face coverings at all times when not eating or drinking. Social distancing and frequent hand washing will continue to be encouraged. Hand sanitizing stations will be available,” a news release stated.
UNCW said available seating will be allocated to the following groups before any general public ticket sales:
- Seahawk Club donors
- UNCW students
- UNCW home team
- Visiting team
Here is the available seating at each UNCW venue:
- Trask Coliseum (Men’s/Women’s Basketball): 780
- Brooks Field (Baseball): 500
- Boseman Field (Softball): 150
- UNCW Soccer Stadium (Men’s/Women’s Soccer): 150
- Hanover Hall (Volleyball): None, home team pass list only.
University officials say the ticket office is finalizing details and will announce them soon. If you have questions, call 910-962-3233 or email sportstix@uncw.edu.
