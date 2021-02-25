Trooper shot seven times re-lives brush with death as shooter faces possible parole

“In my book, I call it ‘the angels.’ The angels came. The first one stopped. The second one was in the back of an ambulance and was able to get my tongue back up - -get an airway clear to let me breathe. Then, of course, the helicopter pilot. Then my fourth angel was my instructor in school that I talked about - -Pete Peterson. He came to my hospital room that night about 9:00 and I was afraid. For the first time I was afraid that I wouldn’t be able to go back to work. I was starting to doubt myself and he came in and he put his hand on me and he said you’re going to be fine. Said, ‘I have all the confidence in the world you’ll be fine.’ And from that point on, there was never a doubt that I would survive.”