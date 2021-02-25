Some local businesses reinventing themselves in the face of COVID-19

Taste of Italy has been a staple along South College Road, now, for more than a generation. This Italian specialty deli has a loyal following. Any hour of any given day, you’ll see people lined up at the register. The deli now also expanding it’s take out options for people to prep at home. New freezer and cases taking the place of dining room chairs. Right now, the dining room remains off limits, and Guarino says, it may stay that way indefinitely.