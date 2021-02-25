New Hanover Schools prepares for Friday Night Lights

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Friday night marks the start of the delayed 2020 high school football season.
In light of the ongoing pandemic, preparations are underway to ensure maximum safety for players and spectators as outlined in recent guidance by the State and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA).
Officials at New Hanover County’s traditional high schools: Ashley, Laney, Hoggard, and New Hanover, are working to increase capacities at their stadiums while maintaining social distancing.
Friday, February 26 games are as follows:
Topsail High School will play at E. A. Laney High School, with a 376-seat maximum capacity.
West Brunswick High School will play at Eugene Ashley High School with a 300-seat maximum capacity.
J. T. Hoggard High School will play New Hanover High School at Legion Stadium with a 500-seat maximum capacity. Because this is an inter-district game, 250 tickets will be assigned to NHHS and 250 tickets to Hoggard.
Tickets for the games may be purchased online; tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums.
All spectators will be screened prior to entering the stadiums and masks will be required.
For additional information about the scheduled football games or ticket sales, please contact the high schools’ Athletic Directors or log onto the schools’ athletic websites:
