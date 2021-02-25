NEW DETAILS: Off-duty deputy was at home with her children at time of shooting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One day after a shooting at the home of a New Hanover County sheriff’s deputy, WECT is learning new details about what led to the incident. Neighbors say the deputy who fired the weapon is a mother of three, who was off-duty at home with her kids when a neighbor ran to her for help.
In a news release, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says Bart Anthony Coniglio forcibly entered a family member’s home in the 4500 block of Barnards Landing Road in Wilmington around 12:42 p.m. Wednesday. The family member and a friend left the home and ran to a nearby neighbor’s home that happened to be the residence of a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Coniglio was allegedly chasing the family member and, according to the release, “Coniglio then forcibly entered the deputy’s home where a physical altercation ensued that resulted in the off-duty deputy subsequently shooting Coniglio.”
According to neighbors who live nearby and overheard the altercation, the deputy told Coniglio not to come any closer or she’d have to draw her weapon. In short order, a bystander heard two shots, and called 911 for help.
Conigilio is no stranger to law enforcement. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the 40-year-old is a convicted felon who has a criminal record dating back to 2002 for offenses ranging from resisting an officer, to possession of controlled substances, to multiple DWI arrests, and embezzlement. He has not done any prison time in North Carolina.
Coniglio also has pending court dates on more than a dozen criminal charges in New Hanover County, including Assault on a Female, Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation, Habitual Assault, Probation Violation, and giving Fictitious Information to an Officer.
WECT has requested an update on his condition from New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and will update the story when we receive a response.
No one answered the door at the Coniglio home on Thursday. Neighbors said they moved into the neighborhood about three years ago, and law enforcement responded to the house several times shortly thereafter. However, they said they had not seen any recent law enforcement activity at the house until Wednesday.
Two people were outside the deputy’s home across the street, and said she did not have any comment about the situation.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the deputy involved in the shooting, or any other details about how long she’s worked for the department.
The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.
