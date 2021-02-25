MISSING: Wilmington teenager last seen Feb. 20

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a teenager who has been missing since last weekend.
According to a Facebook post by the WPD, Yasir Martinez-Zuniga, 15, was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 20 around 10 p.m.
He may be traveling in a grey sedan, police say.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.
