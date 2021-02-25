MISSING: Wilmington teenager last seen Feb. 20

Yasir Martinez-Zuniga (Source: WPD)
By WECT Staff | February 25, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 10:59 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a teenager who has been missing since last weekend.

According to a Facebook post by the WPD, Yasir Martinez-Zuniga, 15, was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 20 around 10 p.m.

He may be traveling in a grey sedan, police say.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Thursday, February 25, 2021

