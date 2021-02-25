MISSING: Brunswick County man last seen Thurs. morning

Miller Bryant (Source: BCSO)
February 25, 2021

NORTHWEST, N.C. (WECT) - The Northwest Police Department and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a 70-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post, Miller Bryant was last seen at a home on Northwest Road around 9 a.m. while wearing a black Kango hat, glasses, a dark jacket, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Bryant is described as a five-foot-ten and weighing 120 pounds.

Officials say he suffers an undisclosed form of cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information should contact Lt. Perez with Northwest PD at 910-540-8914 or call 911.

