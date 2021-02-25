Local airports receive funding from State for improvements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Board of Transportation has approved funding for safety and airfield improvements at 10 airports across the state. Three of the airports are located in Southeastern North Carolina.
The Cape Fear Regional Jetport will receive more money than any other airport included in the funding. $4.3 million worth of state funds will go towards Phase II of the expansion of the west apron.
Curtis L. Brown Field in Elizabethtown will receive $346,500 to aquire land for an industrial park, and $54,000 in state matching funds will go towards land for future construction of a parallel taxiway at Odell Williamson Municipal Airport in Ocean Isle Beach.
All funds awarded will be distributed by NCDOT’s Division of Aviation, and do not necessarily represent the total cost of the project.
