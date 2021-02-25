‘It’s a good feeling’: Bars able to open with indoor seating for first time since start of pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper took to the podium Wednesday, bar owners across the state were awaiting news they could be back in business.
Since the start of the pandemic, indoor seating at bars has been off-limits.
The governor’s executive order -- effective Friday at 5 p.m. -- allows bars and taverns to open indoors with 30 percent capacity. It also includes a 50 percent capacity limit for restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries.
“Huge because not only because of the weather and how horrible it’s been, we haven’t really had great business because when it rains people can’t sit outside. So, having people indoors is going to help us out quite a bit,” said Hatties Tap & Tavern owner Jackie DeLoach.
Hatties Tap & Tavern had to get creative. Their doors were closed until October, which is when outdoor seating became a possibility at 30 percent capacity.
“Car washes, we did a calendar, we did a lemonade stand, we were coming up with every different idea to bring in money,” said DeLoach.
They had space for small outdoor seating, but bars like NoDa 101 did not.
It’s been closed for almost a year.
Doors at The Blind Pig were also temporarily closed in November.
Owner of Blind Pig Michael Felt says it’s a good feeling to be able to re-open inside.
“I had hoped for more...the same as our restaurants, 50 percent would have been a little bit better. But I’ll take what I can get,” he said.
Even with a capacity limit, there is now a light at the end.
“We can definitely break even at 30 percent and we can give some people their jobs back which is very exciting,” Felt said.
He hopes to have both businesses back open by St. Patrick’s Day.
DeLoach says they are adjusting their hours and starting Friday will close at 11 p.m. -- the same time alcohol sales must now end.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.