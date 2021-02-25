First Alert Forecast: dry streak to continue a little longer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! After a sunny 66 Tuesday and 72 Wednesday (official numbers from Wilmington), your First Alert Forecast keeps Cape Fear skies nice and dry Thursday. Expect temperatures to reach afternoon highs in the 60s to locally near 70 amid variable breezes.
On Friday, a front will settle in and generate clouds and scattered showers - especially but perhaps not exclusively in the afternoon and evening. North or east breezes ought to lock in nippy temperatures in the 40s and 50s under the gray ceiling, so have your jacket ready at all times.
Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend banks on this front bowing back northward. Should this occur, expect lengthy dry spells in between stray showers with skies of mixed clouds, fog, and sun. Southerly breezes will promote daytime temperatures to the 60s with a possibility of mainland 70s.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Note: it contains additional rain chances for next week, but their impact on the slowly falling main-stem rivers is yet indeterminate. And remember: you can always tap into a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
