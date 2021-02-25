Elizabethtown police investigating pair of break-ins

Elizabethtown Police are investigating a break-in at two local restaurants. (Source: Elizabethtown Police)
By Bob Bonner | February 25, 2021 at 5:34 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 5:34 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Elizabethtown are investigating a pair of break-ins that happened the morning of Saturday, February 20, 2021.

According to the department’s Facebook page, one of the break-ins was at the Golden Run Chinese Restaurant, the other was at the No. 1 Chinese Restaurant which are both in Elizabethtown.

There are two different people caught on camera, one in a white hoodie who’s wearing a facemask - also a man with glasses and a beard who is wearing a dark colored hoodie.

If anything looks familiar to you or you have any information, you can contact the Elizabethtown Police Department at 910-862-3125

