Elizabethtown police investigating pair of break-ins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Elizabethtown are investigating a pair of break-ins that happened the morning of Saturday, February 20, 2021.
According to the department’s Facebook page, one of the break-ins was at the Golden Run Chinese Restaurant, the other was at the No. 1 Chinese Restaurant which are both in Elizabethtown.
There are two different people caught on camera, one in a white hoodie who’s wearing a facemask - also a man with glasses and a beard who is wearing a dark colored hoodie.
If anything looks familiar to you or you have any information, you can contact the Elizabethtown Police Department at 910-862-3125
