CFPUA awarded $4.59 million loan for sewer projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality has approved the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority’s application for a $4.59 million low-interest loan for two major projects.
“The State Water Infrastructure Authority announced this month that CFPUA’s application, submitted in September 2020, was approved to receive loan funding through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund,” CFPUA said in a news release. “These loans are a key part of securing funding for CFPUA’s Capital Improvement Plan, which prioritizes replacement and rehabilitation of aging infrastructure.”
CFPUA officials say the loan will support the following two projects:
- Replacing 9,800 feet of old clay gravity sewer and 38 manholes under Fifth Ave. in downtown in advance of a City of Wilmington street paving project.
- Rehabilitating 2,300 feet of 36-inch and 48-inch sewer and associated manholes in the 100-year flood plain near McCumbers Ditch, a tributary of Burnt Mill Creek. “By lining this sewer pipe and sealing the manholes, CFPUA will not only will extend the life of this infrastructure but will reduce water inflow and infiltration that can contribute to sanitary sewer overflows,” the news release states.
Work on these projects is scheduled to begin in late fall.
