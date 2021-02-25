Foul play suspected after body found during search for missing woman

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement officials suspect foul play was involved after a body was located off of Klondyke Road near Clarkton Wednesday afternoon.
“Investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office were directed to the area by information received in the missing person’s investigation of Jacqueline Elaine “Lynn” Landreth, W/F/37, from Clarkton,” the Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “An autopsy is being performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh on Thursday. The cause of death along with positive identification of the body will be determined at that time.”
Landreth has been missing from Bladen County since Feb. 8 and was reported missing to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen driving a white GMC Sierra extended cab truck.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.
