Foul play suspected after body found during search for missing woman

“Investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office were directed to the area by information received in the missing person’s investigation of Jacqueline Elaine “Lynn” Landreth, W/F/37, from Clarkton,” the Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “An autopsy is being performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh on Thursday. The cause of death along with positive identification of the body will be determined at that time.”