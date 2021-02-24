Wilmington woman sentenced to 7.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington Woman has been sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine after a confidential informant alerted the New Hanover County Vice and Narcotics Unit of her actions.
“On February 23, 2021, Shannon Michelle White, age 37 of Wilmington, was convicted of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance. The Honorable Judge Frank Jones sentenced White to 70-93 months in prison and ordered that she pay a $50,000 fine,” according to a press release.
The incident happened last year when an informant tipped off law enforcement.
“During the month of August 2020, detectives with the New Hanover County Vice and Narcotics Unit received information from a confidential informant that White was trafficking narcotics in the New Hanover County area. The confidential informant also told detectives that White was going to travel out of town to pick up a quantity of methamphetamine and bring it back to New Hanover County. On August 20, 2020, detectives determined that White was traveling back from out of town towards New Hanover County and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle White was driving once it entered New Hanover County,” according to the press release.
The search proved to be a success for law enforcement.
“During a search of the vehicle, detectives located approximately 58 grams of methamphetamine, plastic baggies, and a digital scale. White has prior drug convictions for Possession of Methamphetamine (2015), and Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (2017),” according to the release.
