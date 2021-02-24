Wilmington woman sentenced to 7.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine

“During the month of August 2020, detectives with the New Hanover County Vice and Narcotics Unit received information from a confidential informant that White was trafficking narcotics in the New Hanover County area. The confidential informant also told detectives that White was going to travel out of town to pick up a quantity of methamphetamine and bring it back to New Hanover County. On August 20, 2020, detectives determined that White was traveling back from out of town towards New Hanover County and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle White was driving once it entered New Hanover County,” according to the press release.