Wilmington lottery office closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Education Lottery’s Wilmington regional office and claim center will remain closed until Monday, March 1, after staff entered quarantine due to potential exposure to COVID-19, lottery officials announced.
The office closed Tuesday afternoon after an employee reported possible COVID-19 symptoms.
“No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the Wilmington office, but the lottery closed the office temporarily as a precaution,” a news release states. “The employee worked at the office on Tuesday, but no close contact occurred with the public who visited the claim center. As a precaution, the lottery encourages anyone who visited Tuesday to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.”
Lottery officials also described their COVID-19 safety efforts in the news release.
“At all lottery offices, employees assisting the public wear masks and gloves at all times while at work,” it states. “Claim centers employees are separated from visitors by a glass window, talk with visitors through a microphone, and accept and return tickets and claim forms through a small opening at the base on the window. Those safety steps are taken to ensure the safety of the public and lottery employees.
“All claim centers are cleaned thoroughly daily and undergo cleaning throughout the day while the center is open to the public, following state and CDC guidelines. The lottery also limits the number of visitors who can be inside a claim center at the same time to allow for appropriate social distancing and requires visitors to wear a mask or facial covering.”
