Silver Alert issued for Brunswick County man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Elijah Muhammad McFarland, a Brunswick County man who is reportedly missing.
“Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Elijah Muhammad McFarland., who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment,” according to the alert.
McFarland is a Black male, 37-years-old, and was last seen wearing all black clothing and a hat with a green and tan bill. He was last seen off Crabapple Road in Winnabow, he could be heading to California and is possibly in a 2008 burgundy PT Crusier with NC license plate TCY 9075.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike Murray at Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-7490. No photo was included in the Silver Alert.
