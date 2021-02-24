2,200 school workers receive first COVID-19 vaccines in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 2,000 people working in education got COVID-19 shots Wednesday in New Hanover County.
The health department teamed up with NHRMC to host three clinics at the Pointe Movie Theater, the MLK Center and Trask Middle School.
“I personally feel so lucky to have gotten this vaccine, I just think back to all the news stories I hear about teachers and even the students and even my own family members that didn’t... I don’t get to see again because they didn’t make it. They weren’t able to get that vaccine,” said Destiney Acosta.
Less than a year after the pandemic turned education upside down, Murrayville Elementary School teaching assistant Destiney Acosta has been vaccinated.
The push to reopen schools full-time meant teachers and education workers were rushed to the front of group 3. Acosta knows from spending her days with her second graders that virtual learning has been difficult for most households.
“Imagine if you were in a college course about astrophysics or something. Do you think you can do that alone with just videos, because that’s the same thing our students are going through. They’re learning about fractions, times tables, things they’ve never seen before and trying to do it at home,” explained Acosta.
As excited as teachers, bus drivers and cafeteria workers are to be getting the shot, some community members have concerns about giving them priority over older adults still waiting in line.
The move to bring school workers to the front of the line came from Governor Roy Cooper. Other essential workers in group three are expected to be able to get in line as soon as the next two weeks.
Leaders at the health department want to assure healthcare workers and older adults that they will be able to get their shot soon.
“We will get to them,” said New Hanover County Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko. “We need to evaluate where we are with our saturation level for that 65+ population. We know we’re about 60 percent and we know that there’s about 100,000 people in group 3, so we need to take a good hard look and evaluate if we are ready to move to group 3, because the state has given the county some flexibility to make that determination, so I want everyone to sit tight. I know they’re afraid. I understand that fear. but we’re going to serve them.”
Health leaders though, also say educators are front-line workers too and can be just as vulnerable.
“When you’re working with children, you’re wiping noses, you know, doing lots of things that put you in contact that’s a higher risk than just standing behind a desk and working, so I think it’s important that we make everyone feel comfortable. We’re serving not only the teachers, we’re serving the children and families as well,” said Fayko.
A third of the county’s 6,000 education workers were vaccinated on Wednesday, meaning there is still a long way to go. For Acosta, it’s a big step in the right direction and she can’t wait for round two in a few weeks.
" It does make me feel more confident, but i’ll feel more confident when i get the second one,” added Acosta.
Leaders hope to announce another joint event for educators in the coming weeks.
