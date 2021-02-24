Rehab work planned for 40-year-old Pender County bridge

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a contract to extend the life of a nearly 40 year old bridge in Pender County.
The NCDOT says the rehabilitation work on the bridge, located on U.S. 117 over Interstate 40, will include repairing the bridge deck surface.
The bridge was constructed in 1982.
Crews with Buckeye Bridge LLC may begin work as early as late March and are expected to be complete by October.
The $926,000 contract also includes rehabilitation work on a Duplin County bridge, located on N.C. 903 over I-40, which was built in 1987.
