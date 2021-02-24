Leland fast food restaurant hosts fundraiser for tornado victims

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A fundraiser is being held Wednesday, February 24, by the Chick-fil-A franchise at Leland Town Center to support the tornado recovery process.
Chick-fil-A Leland posted in a Facebook event that 20% of the sales received between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, will be used to assist the 53 families whose homes have been condemned following the tornado that ripped through the community the night of February 15.
Additionally, funds will be used to help fund repairs to homes that have severe structural damage.
The event host wrote, “As a community we want to let Ocean Ridge Plantation know that our prayers are with you and we are here to support you.”
