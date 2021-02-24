Leland family displaced after Valentine’s Day fire destroys home

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - After a fire turned their home to ash, a Leland woman is living out of her car while her sons stay with family in South Carolina.
“When you lose everything at one time in flames, you don’t have any emotions to give them,” said Carrie Hernandez-Elox. ”I don’t think I felt anything in that moment. I was just thinking ‘what are we going to do?’ With the income I have, how are you supposed to start over?”
Carrie says the fire destroyed her home in minutes. She lost everything and now even her kids seem out of reach as they’re forced to stay with family across state lines.
Carrie had a date the night of Valentine’s Day and her kids were spending the night with their older brother. As the clock struck midnight, everything changed.
“The whole end of the house was in flames,” said Samantha Estep, Carrie’s neighbor. “I opened my back door over there and I could feel the heat inside my house from this trailer. That’s how long it had been burning before they got here.”
In a matter of minutes, Carrie tells us the electric fire turned most of her son’s room to ash. All you can make out of what’s left is the bed frame sitting next to the outlet where the fire started.
“They said the fire started right around [his closet,]” said Carrie. “If he would have been [asleep,] he would have never made it out, the fire department said.”
The newly remodeled trailer was unsalvageable. All that survived the blaze can fit in the trunk of her car.
“A bag,” said Carrie as she rummaged through what was left of her belongings. “I had some boots that got burnt. My kids’ guns. They’re all melted.”
For the past week, her sons have lived with family in South Carolina while Carrie struggles to pull their lives back together.
“I’m driving to see them, going to work and then coming home. I’m staying in motel rooms, with friends. [My neighbor] offered to let me stay there, but she’s got family and I don’t want to be a burden.”
Hoping to rise from the ashes, Carrie works to afford food and clothes for her kids while she skips meals and sleeps in the back of her car.
She believes the cause of the fire was the set of LED lights her son got for Christmas to decorate his room. Northwest Fire Department says the investigation is still ongoing.
The Hernandez-Elox family is accepting donations, especially clothing donations for the children. Carrie asks that you call her mother at 843-251-0742 for more information.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.