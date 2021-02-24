‘I want to get out of here’: Flooding continues for neighborhood along Waccamaw River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents living in the Lee’s Landing area near Conway continue to deal with flooding from recent rain.
On Tuesday, two people were seen kayaking down Lee’s Landing Circle. Christian Grella was one of them. He said flooding has become an all-too-familiar sight for him.
“We moved right as the pandemic hit,” Grella said. “It was a weird time to move. It was fine until the first flood, and then it was like, ‘Wow, that kind of sucked.’ Then the second flood, like, this sucks again. Even worse than the first time.”
Grella has been staying with his grandmother since Friday. He has no idea when he’ll be able to go back.
“It’s not as bad as it could be, because we have a place to stay, so I mean that’s good,” he said. “It’s going to be a bit uncomfortable maybe, but that’s how it is.”
The consistent flooding has him wanting to move.
“I want to get out of here,” he said. “I don’t want to do this again. Third strike, I’m out.”
A flood warning continues for the Waccamaw River at Conway. At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the stage was 14.76 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
