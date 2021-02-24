First Alert Forecast: sun! ...and 70 for some

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another generous helping of sunshine across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday and, as a southerly breeze develops, a large range in afternoon temperatures will too. Expect spring-like highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s well inland but, closer to the 50-degree saltwater, cooler upper 50s and lower 60s for most beach, barrier island, and Intracoastal Waterway communities.
Your First Alert Forecast for the longer-range features another welcome sunny and dry day Thursday ...and then carries modest rain chances as a front wiggles back into the Cape Fear Region between Friday and early next week.
Catch details on all this and more in a seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.