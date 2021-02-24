First Alert Forecast: sun! ...and 70 for some

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another generous helping of sunshine across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday and, as a southerly breeze develops, a large range in afternoon temperatures will too. Expect spring-like highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s well inland but, closer to the 50-degree saltwater, cooler upper 50s and lower 60s for most beach, barrier island, and Intracoastal Waterway communities.