First Alert Forecast: more sun and warmth Thursday, changes to end the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another generous helping of sunshine across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday and, as a southerly breeze develops, a large range in afternoon temperatures will too. Expect spring-like highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s well inland but, closer to the 50-degree saltwater, cooler upper 50s and lower 60s for most beach, barrier island, and Intracoastal Waterway communities. Tonight will feature clear skies and generally fog free conditions as lows drop into the middle and upper 40s.