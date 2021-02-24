First Alert Forecast: more sun and warmth Thursday, changes to end the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another generous helping of sunshine across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday and, as a southerly breeze develops, a large range in afternoon temperatures will too. Expect spring-like highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s well inland but, closer to the 50-degree saltwater, cooler upper 50s and lower 60s for most beach, barrier island, and Intracoastal Waterway communities. Tonight will feature clear skies and generally fog free conditions as lows drop into the middle and upper 40s.
Your First Alert Forecast for the longer-range features another welcome sunny and dry day Thursday with mild highs, except near the ocean. Starting Friday through the weekend and into next week the pattern turns a bit more unsettled with a front near the area. Most days feature shower chances and a range of highs from the 50s to 70s depending on the location of the front.
Catch details on all this and more in a seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.