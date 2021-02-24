Cape Fear Museum opens Smithsonian exhibition, explores global water story

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - H2O Today, an exhibition that explores the diversity and challenges of global water sources has opened at the Cape Fear Museum on Market Street in Wilmington and will be on view through August 28, 2022.
Organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), the exhibit will promote conversation, creativity and innovation through art, science and technology.
“As a community surrounded by water, we understand the importance of protecting our rivers and ocean,” stated science content developer, Dr. Darcie Cook. “We are excited for the opening of H20 Today and invite visitors to explore the beauty and essential nature of water, our planet’s lifeblood.”
Visitors can explore the science behind things like the hydrological cycle, weather, and climate. The exhibit explains the effects of climate change, population growth and pollution on the water cycle.
Local content has also been created by the Cape Fear Museum to address where New Hanover County’s water comes from and the threats to the Cape Fear River.
