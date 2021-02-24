Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office warns drivers of flooding dangers after truck sinks in high water

By WECT Staff | February 24, 2021 at 5:11 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 5:11 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a common sight in the low-lying region of the Cape Fear - standing water covering the roadway. For some, driving through the water seems like a better idea than turning around, but the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has posted a photo of an incident showing why that is never a good idea.

“Here is a perfect example of why it’s a bad idea to go around a barricade on a flooded roadway. This occurred in the 9000 block of Pireway Road last evening. Thankfully all occupants got out of the vehicle safely,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please, if law enforcement or NCDOT has a road closed, it is for your safety. Do not attempt to go around a barricade.”

In the photo, a white truck can be seen submerged up to the windows, it’s entire hood and engine are underwater.

The NCDOT has real-time traffic information online with road closures that drivers can check before heading out.

