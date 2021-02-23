WPD suspends cruise lights pilot program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department suspended its cruise lights pilot program Tuesday, February 23 to seek feedback from the community.
Since January 22, 2021 WPD officers have been patrolling with their cruise lights on to test a theory that doing so would increase visibility and help deter crime.
The pilot program was tested for a month and, in the coming days, WPD is seeking feedback from Wilmington residents through a survey that will be posted on the WPD website with the following three questions:
- Have you noticed WPD vehicles traveling with their blue cruise lights on?
- Do you think that having the cruise lights on while patrolling has caused you to notice WPD vehicles more often while traveling around the City?
- Do you think the cruise lights help in increasing police visibility and deterring crime?
“We want the community to become more involved in our policing, and this is the perfect opportunity for that,” said Chief Donny Williams. “I encourage all Wilmington residents to please take a minute to answer these questions and let us know your thoughts.”
Results of the survey will be published following the closing date.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.