Teenage girl dies in 15-vehicle crash on old Miss. River Bridge, police say

Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a crash on the US 190 "old" Mississippi River Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish, La. that left a child dead on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Source: WAFB)
By Austin Kemker | February 23, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST - Updated February 23 at 3:36 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a 13-year-old girl has died following a 15-vehicle crash on US 190 on the old Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz tells WAFB’s Austin Kemker the vehicle the teen was in was hit by a semi-truck.

Multiple cars were also hit by several semi-trucks, Scrantz says.

The crash scene stretches for about a quarter of a mile on the bridge.

Some of the other victims suffered minor to moderate injuries in the crash, police say.

Authorities say some victims refused treatment and others were transferred to area hospitals.

The eastbound portion of the bridge reopened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information.

Old Bridge crash
