Sheriff’s office investigating larceny case at CVS

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a larceny case it is investigating.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the incident took place Jan. 21 at the CVS located at 6435 Carolina Beach Road.
The sheriff’s office also posted two photos of people it is trying to identify.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dwyer at 910-798-4261. Tips can be submitted anonymously here.
