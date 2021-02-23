Seahawks named CAA pitcher, rookie of the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A pair of UNCW baseball players were honored for their performance in the Seahawks’ season-opening sweep of VCU last week.
Luke Gesell was named the Colonial Athletic Association pitcher of the week while Jac Croom was selected as the rookie of the week.
Gesell picked up a win against VCU with five innings of three-hit, one-run baseball. He walked none and struck out four.
Croom batted a team-high .417 (5-of-12) with two doubles and five runs scored.
The Seahawks continue a 14-game homestand this weekend with a series against Western Carolina. Game 1 of the series starts at 4 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s game has been moved to 2 p.m. and the finale will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.
