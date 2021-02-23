Recovery continues in Brunswick County nearly a week after deadly tornado

“We’ve gotten so many different phone calls, emails, and it’s hard to keep them straight so we appreciate that Brunswick is helping us with that and we love the outpouring of help,” said Donna Ciliberto, Ocean Ridge Plantation Masters Association president. “The type of assistance that’s most needed is probably a lot less on the clothing and food side-- we seem to be covered with that for now. We’re grateful for everything we’ve gotten so far but it’s more related to debris removal, tree cutting cleanup and removal.”