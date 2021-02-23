High school basketball playoffs tip off tonight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The high school state basketball playoffs tip off Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Here’s a look at tonight’s matchups featuring local teams:
BOYS
4A
No. 16 Broughton at No. 1 Laney, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Hoggard at Apex Friendship, 5 p.m.
3A
No. 14 Cleveland at No. 3 New Hanover, 6 p.m.
2A
No. 15 Northeastern at No. 2 Heide Trask, 7 p.m.
1A
No. 15 Perquimmans at No. 2 West Columbus, 6 p.m.
No. 13 Pender at No. 4 Holmes, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
4A
No. 16 Knightdale at No. 1 Ashley, 6 p.m.
No. 14 Hoggard at No. 3 Heritage, 6 p.m.
No. 15 Laney at No. 2 Pine Forest, 5 p.m.
1A
No. 9 Northside-Pinetown at No. 8 West Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
