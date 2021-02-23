Free dental services available this Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dental services are available for free at a Wilmington dental office this Saturday, February 27, from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., courtesy of Riccobene Family Dentistry.
The day of charitable dentistry is being held at the Monkey Junction office at 6132 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington and no appointments are necessary. For further information, call (910) 392-9101.
The goal is to treat anyone who is having dental pain and is unable to afford dental services. Walk-ins will be treated on a first-come, first served basis.
If you, or anyone you know, are unable to attend this free dental clinic, other options in Wilmington include:
St. Mary’s Dental Clinic, 412 Ann St., Wilmington, 28401. Ph. (910) 763-8163.
Med North Health Center, 925 N. 4th St., Wilmington, 28401. Ph. (910) 343-0270.
New Hanover County Children’s Mobile Dental Program: 2029 S. 17th St., Wilmington, 28401. Ph. (910) 798-6500.
