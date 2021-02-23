First Alert Forecast: sunny and spring-like midweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday and thank you for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A welcomed high pressure system will help author the opening chapters of the weather story: it will deliver a nice and welcome period of dryness to the Cape Fear Region through at least Thursday.
In this time, temperatures ought to fall toward the chilly 30s as winds subsides Tuesday night. Southerly breezes will help readings rebound to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday; a stray inland backyard may crack 70. Beaches will stay a bit cooler near 60.
In the longer range: a front supportive of modest rain chances will wiggle back toward the Cape Fear Region between Friday and Sunday. See its details and more in a seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!
