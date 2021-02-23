First Alert Forecast: sunnier and trending warmer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thank you for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A friendly high pressure system will help author the opening chapters of the weather story: it will deliver a nice and welcome period of dryness to the Cape Fear Region through at least Thursday.
In this time, temperatures ought to reach for the 60s amid a blustery west wind Tuesday and fall toward the frosty 30s as said wind subsides Tuesday night. Southerly breezes will help readings rebound to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday; a stray inland backyard may crack 70.
In the longer range: a front supportive of modest rain chances will wiggle back toward the Cape Fear Region between Friday and Sunday. See its details and more in a seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.